All residents of Whale Cove who had contracted Covid-19 are considered recovered as of Tuesday, according to the Government of Nunavut.

There was only one new case of the virus detected as of Tuesday and that was in Arviat, where there are 44 residents who are infected with Covid.

In total, 176 Nunavummiut have recovered from the coronavirus.

“Today, we reached another milestone in our collective efforts to flatten the curve and stop the spread of Covid-19 in Nunavut,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “Residents of Whale Cove should be proud of their efforts. I also want to remind everyone that as long as there are contacts in isolation in a community, it cannot be assumed to be Covid-free. Nunavummiut, please continue to follow the current public health measures and stay vigilant.”

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation.

As of Dec. 7, Arviat testing has yielded 734 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.