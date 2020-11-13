An Arviat resident has been confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 and the Kivalliq region will move to essential services only as the government attempts to stop the spread of the virus.

“We have initiated contact tracing in Arviat and our Rapid Response Team is on standby to support should it become necessary,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “Out of an abundance of caution, beginning Sunday, November 15, all travel between Kivalliq communities will be restricted, with the exception of cargo and emergency travel.”

Patterson said the latest infected individual is currently outside of the territory, is isolating and is doing well.

For the entire Kivalliq region, only essential services are to remain open with grocery stores moving to reduced hours.

Indoor gatherings are no longer permitted, and all outdoor gatherings are limited to five people or less.

Kivalliq residents are required to wear a mask while outside of their homes, stay at home as much as possible and limit contact with others, including family members not living in the same household.

The GN announced the first case of Covid in the Kivalliq region on Nov. 11, in Rankin Inlet.

“As we see the numbers of Covid cases rising throughout Canada, it’s critical we maintain our public health measures, act with caution and pay strict attention to our actions,” said Premier Joe Savikataaq. “To everyone in the Kivalliq, please know we are with you, we’re sending you strength and our government is ready to help. Stay well and care from one another safely.”

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.