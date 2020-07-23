A 35-year-old woman is facing a charge of impaired driving after a pickup truck struck a

parked fuel truck and the pillars around the fuel pumps at the Coral Harbour gas station during the early evening of July 21, the RCMP stated.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the police.

The accused is not being held in custody. She has a court date set for Nov. 23 in Coral Harbour.

“Nunavut RCMP would like to remind residents of the dangers associated with driving while impaired weather it is by alcohol or drugs including cannabis. Motorist are reminded to continue obeying territorial and local bylaw regulations associated to the Off Road Vehicle Act and the Criminal Code,” the RCMP stated in a news release issued Thursday. “Nunavut RCMP would also like to remind residents that help is available for everyone. If or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse addictions, help is available. Please call the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line at 1-800-265-3333, or by visiting their website at http://nunavuthelpline.ca“