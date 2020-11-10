A majority of plebiscite voters in Coral Harbour have rejected a move to restricted quantities of alcohol being permitted in the community.

The “no” side tallied 177 ballots (55.5 per cent) while the “yes” side came in at 142 votes (44.5 per cent) between Monday’s vote and the advance poll on Nov. 2..

Voter turnout was rather high at 74 per cent.

It would have taken 60 per cent support for liquor to go from prohibited to being legal at a limit of one litre of spirits, four litres of wine and 18 litres of beer every 14 days.