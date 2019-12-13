Iqaluit man faces serious drug production and trafficking-related offenses

An Iqaluit man is facing serious drug charges.

The accused, Jesse Crooks, appeared before a justice of the peace and is being kept in jail until his bail hearing scheduled for Dec. 17.

He is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, production of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public following a Dec. 11 police raid on a residence.

The RCMP say their investigation, which includes assistance from the “V” Division Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit, is ongoing.

Anyone with information can provide it anonymously to the police through Crime Stoppers by calling toll free 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a tip online at www.nwtnutips.com or via text by texting NWTNUTIPS and your message to CRIMES (274637).

The charges against Crooks have not been proven in court.