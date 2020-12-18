A Clyde River man is facing numerous charges following an incident in the community on Thursday where an RCMP residence, occupied at the time, was fired upon with a rifle.

The episode began around 8:30 a.m. when Clyde River RCMP responded to a call that an intoxicated man had allegedly physically assaulted an individual. The suspect is accused of proceeding to the nearby RCMP commander’s home and shooting two rounds through the front window.

The police officer’s wife and several children were inside the residence. No injuries were sustained.

An active shooter protocol was enacted and the RCMP alerted the community to the danger. The suspect was arrested later in the morning. He has not been publicly identified. Among the charges he faces are uttering threats, assault with a weapon and firearm offences.

The victim of the original assault was treated at the health centre and is expected to make a full recovery with “appropriate support mechanisms” in place.

The RCMP and family members involved have been provided support to ensure their health and wellness, according to the police force. “Appropriate contingencies” have also been put in place to ensure there’s no interruption in police services, a Friday news release from the Mounties stated.

“Local RCMP members demonstrated an extreme degree of composure and professionalism under trying circumstances and with the valuable support of community members, were able to peacefully resolve the incident,” the news release reads. “The RCMP thanks the community of Clyde River for their support during this incident. Community support is a key factor in ensuring the safety and well being our communities.”