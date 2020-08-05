Facebook is increasingly being used as a vehicle to buy and sell prepared foods in Iqaluit, and the municipality is reminding residents that a business licence is required to do that.

Those who are found to be violating bylaw 859 will receive a written notice of their offences and will have seven days to comply with the bylaw. Failure to do this could result in a fine of $250 to $10,000, depending on the volume of sales and the number of offences, the city warned in a Wednesday news release.

Proper food handling is another concern that the city is aiming to address.

Inuit residents of the city are exempt from the business licence bylaw when selling country food and those who give food away for free also do not require a licence.

“The City recognizes the benefits of home cooking as a healthy activity for families and individuals. The City also encourages entrepreneurship among Iqalummiut,” the news release states.

For questions about how to apply for a business license, please visit https://business.city.iqaluit.nu.ca/ or contact Geoff Byrne at G.Byrne@iqaluit.ca or 867-979-5619.

Food safety tips can be found at https://livehealthy.gov.nu.ca/en/healthy-eating/food-safety-basics

The Government of Nunavut’s Serving Country Food Guide is located online at http://www.nunavutfoodsecurity.ca/sites/default/files/news/Serving%20country%20food.pdf