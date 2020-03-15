City of Iqaluit suspends some recreation programs due to virus precautions

As a precautionary measure relating to potential for COVID-19 to arrive and be transmitted, the City of Iqaluit has suspended several recreation programs.

From March 15-April 5, all ice times have been cancelled at the AWG arena; ice rentals for user groups, birthday parties and private rentals are cancelled; all group fitness classes at the Aquatic Centre will no longer be held, neither will family swims nor public swims; the hot tub and saunas are closed at the Aquatic Centre and group rentals at the multi-purpose room are cancelled; activities at the Elders Qammaq have been called off; City April Break camps are also cancelled.

However, the youth centre remains open during regular hours; public and family skate sessions — limited to 30 people — will continue; lane swims will take place at the Aquatic Centre; league play at the Curling Rink will carry on; and the fitness centre is still open.

In a news release issued Saturday evening, the City indicated it would reassess its suspensions of programs and limiting access to facilities again on April 5.

Other City facilities and workplaces remain open. The municipality reiterated that it’s committed to providing essential services during the pandemic including water and sewer delivery, garbage pick up and emergency services (fire, ambulance, dispatch). Yet, closing additional City facilities in the future remains a possibility, the news release stated.

The City has created an internal COVID-19 task force to coordinate prevention and response efforts. Among the initial actions taken have been the stoppage of all non-essential work travel and increased cleaning and disinfecting of municipal workplaces and facilities.