City of Iqaluit resumes trucked services

UPDATE: The City of Iqaluit announced that it has resumed trucked services as of 4 p.m. after suspending those services earlier today due to the poor state of the roads in inclement weather.

Water delivery, waste management and garbage pick-up have been suspended in Iqaluit due to unsafe road conditions, the City of Iqaluit advised on Tuesday afternoon.

Citizens on trucked services are asked to reduce their water consumption and waste water output by deferring laundry and the use of dishwashers, as well as by taking a shower instead of a bath, the city stated in a news release.

Fire and ambulance services will be provided unless it is deemed unsafe or

impossible to do so, but delays can be expected, the news release reads.

Residents are urged to drive with caution, reduce speed, keep a safe distance between vehicles and be mindful of pedestrians.