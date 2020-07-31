The City of Iqaluit plans to develop regulations for the construction of cabins and recreational structures on unleased municipal land.

Until that process is completed, city council is freezing construction of cabins on unleased municipal land. This decision was made unanimously at the council meeting on July 28, based on a recommendation from the Planning and Development Committee.

In a Friday news release, city hall included the map below as a reference for the area in question, but noted that the boundaries shown are not 100 per cent accurate.

“Applicants must confirm jurisdiction and approval from respective landowners before any cabin construction can begin,” the city stated.