City of Iqaluit asks residents to pay bills by internet, at banks or by telephone banking

In an effort to reduce public interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Iqaluit would like residents to pay their taxes, utilities, land leases, traffic tickets and other bills through financial institutions, via the internet or through telephone banking.

The municipal government is requesting that citizens delay non-essential visits to city hall, the fire hall, building 2425, recreation offices and the city garage.

In a news release Tuesday, the city reiterated that it is committed to providing essential services during the pandemic, including water and sewer delivery, garbage pick up and emergency services such as fire and ambulance dispatch.