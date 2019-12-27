Child luring and sexual offences charges laid in Baker Lake

A 24-year-old man in Baker Lake has been charged with two counts of luring a child and other sexual offences following an RCMP investigation that lasted several weeks.

The police didn’t release the individual’s name. They say the accused was allegedly going online to arrange sexual relations with two children. The Mounties opened an investigation on Oct. 25 and laid charges on Dec. 13. The man is also facing single counts of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault and breach of probation.

The accused is being kept in jail until his next court date, which is set for Jan. 8.

“While the internet can be an incredible social and educational tool, children and youths’ online safety depends on parents/guardians taking a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation,” the RCMP stated in a news released issued Friday morning.