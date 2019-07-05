Chesterfield Inlet man drowns while rafting

A Chesterfield Inlet man died Wednesday when he was rafting.

The man was on First Lake, en route to an egg picking location, when he fell into the water, approximately three kilometres from the community, the RCMP stated in a news release issued Friday afternoon. The Mounties were called for assistance. A search, involving local residents eager to help, ensued.

The man’s body was later recovered from the lake. Foul play has been ruled out, according to the police.

The RCMP is not releasing the individual’s name out of respect to the family.