Charges laid after Iqaluit man suffers serious head trauma

Iqaluit RCMP have charged a 26-year-old Iqaluit man with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and several other breach of court conditions after responding to a man who suffered “significant trauma injuries to his head” on June 12.

The victim had to be sent by medevac to Ottawa for further treatment after being admitted to Qikiqtani General Hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to the police.

The accused, Samolie Lucassie, made an initial appearance before a justice of the peace on Tuesday and is being held in custody until his court appearance scheduled for Thursday, the Mounties stated in a news release issued Wednesday.