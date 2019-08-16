Charges filed in alleged fraud against Hamlet of Taloyoak

Two individuals, including a former senior administrative officer in Taloyoak, are facing charges after accusations that the hamlet’s finances were mishandled.

Ghulam Murtaza, 60, a former SAO in the community, is charged with fraud, theft over $5,000 and breach of trust.

Javed Mustafa, 33, of Mississauga, Ont., is charged with fraud and theft over $5000.

Both individuals were summoned to appear before the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit on Monday, but they failed to appear. A warrant for their arrest will be issued should they fail to attend at their next court date of Sept. 9, according to the Mounties.

Although the hamlet notified the RCMP of possible fraud in February 2017 and charges were laid on May 19, 2019, the police only circulated a news release pertaining to the matter on Friday.