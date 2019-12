Incumbent Timoon Toonoo has overwhelmingly been chosen to return as Cape Dorset’s mayor but the community he leads may soon have a new name.

In a plebiscite held in conjunction with Monday’s mayoral election, 80 residents voted in favour of the name Kinngait, 61 preferred to retain Cape Dorset and 51 sided with the name Sikusilaq.

Toonoo garnered 137 votes in the race for the mayor’s office compared to 57 for his only opponent, Eva Takiasuk.

More details to come.