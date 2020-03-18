Cape Dorset joins other communities in discouraging visitors

The Hamlet of Cape Dorset is asking anyone considering travel to the community to reconsider.

Municipal staff travel has been cancelled and Cape Dorset’s mayor and council are encouraging those inbound to postpone due to concerns over COVID-19.

Teleconferences and video-conferences are recommended as alternatives to in-person meetings.

The Hamlet is also reassessing community programs that involve “significant gatherings of people” on a case-by-case basis, an advisory released on Wednesday indicates.

“This response is based on our concern for the health of the community and particularly the elders and those with compromised immune systems who are most at risk in the event of infection,” Mayor Timoon Toonoo stated. “It’s important that we do whatever we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to our community. Cape Dorset’s vulnerable population groups are most at risk including elders, those living in crowded living situation and the homeless. We must do what we can now to protect them.”

Iqaluit, Cambridge Bay, Iglulik and Coral Harbour have all called for non-essential travel to their communities to be stopped because of COVID-19.