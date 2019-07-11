Cambridge Bay youth soaking up knowledge, seeing sights in Toronto

Four members of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) and two chaperones set off for a week-long trip to Toronto on July 5.

They’re getting feedback from professors and senior students at York University, where they’re staying, about initiatives they’re working toward.

“There’s a cultural exchange component too. There’s kids from down there that they’re meeting with and talking to – lots of friendships form really quickly,” said Marla Limousin, Cambridge Bay’s senior administrative officer.

Other items on the itinerary include shopping at the Eaton Centre, a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game, lounging at the beach, a side trip to Niagara Falls, the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto, the Ontario Science Centre, a stop at Canada’s Wonderland, horseback riding an IMAX movie and bowling.

MYAC is responsible to relay the community’s youth issues to hamlet council. Youth councillors, ages 14 to 18, focus on topics such as sports and recreation; culture; and science, technology, engineering and math. They work through various issues; record minutes and other engage in other official council procedures; and they hold fundraising activities such as dances, which helped pay for this trip.

“It’s about developing them as leaders,” said Limousin.

MYAC’s full council comprises eight members but some of them had other commitments and therefore didn’t travel to Ontario’s capital.