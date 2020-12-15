A Cambridge Bay man is facing multiple charges after a standoff with RCMP that extended throughout much of Monday.

The police responded to an early morning call for assistance that allegedly involved a shot fired within a residence following a domestic dispute.

When the police arrived, they determined that a lone man was the only person remaining in the home. The next 15 hours saw the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team and specialized Nunavut RCMP resources called in to help resolve the situation.

The man finally exited the residence at close to 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning, surrendering to police.

In addition to multiple firearms charges, the man is accused of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The police did not identify the individual in a Tuesday afternoon news release.