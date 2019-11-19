Cambridge Bay man calls for movement on beer and wine store

From Rick Gillis,

Cambridge Bay

In the Nov. 4 edition of Nunavut News, there was an item relating to the lack of cannabis outlets in Nunavut. (Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam) Arreak-Lightstone implies the GN Dept. of Finance, headed by Minister (George) Hickes, needs to step up and initiate territorial sales for a variety of obvious reasons, not the least of which is lost revenue for the GN.

This is not the only problem facing the GN finance dept. Several YEARS ago, Cambridge Bay voters gave an 85 per cent nod to a beer and wine store in our community, similar to what Iqaluitmuit now enjoy. Like the cannabis issue, there is huge revenue potential and multiple logical reasons why the beer and wine outlets should be expedited.

Minister Hickes’ response, while while wishing for speedy resolution, is to make sure these things are done properly.

I am not an unreasonable person, if progress reports are presented and updated regularly. At the least, we must inform the overwhelming majority of voters who are in support and surely are wondering what, if anything, is moving forward. To that end, I would like to encourage people to discuss these issues with their elected members at both the municipal and territorial levels….and PUSH.

Thank you.