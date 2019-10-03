Cambridge Bay hosts Kitikmeot Inuit Association AGM

UBLUKKUT. IKALUKTUUTIAMIT. INUIN NAAMAINNAQTUT. UKIULIQTUK NUNAKPUT. UMIAT AYAKATAKTUT INIRUNAKHIYUT. NAUNA. NUTAKKAT ILIHALIKTUT AMIRAILIKTUT IKALUKTUUTIAMI. INUINLU ILIHARIAKTUT TIKIHIMALIKTUT. NAGUJUMIK ILIHAJAVUN ILLAA. QAJAQTUKTUT HULI QANITTUNUAMI. HIKULIQMAT UKIULIQMAT. HANALIQPIAKTUT IGLUHANIK. IKALUKTUUTIAK ANGNILIKMAT QILAMINNUAK. INUIN KATIMANIAKMIJUT IKALUKTUUTIAMI OCTOBER 1-3, 2019. QUANA INUIN TUUKMIATLU TIKINNAHUAT. ANGNAT MIGHANNIK INIKTIKJAVAIT NIUVIKTUKHANIK. TAPKUAT HANAJUKTUT HANAUJANIK TAUTUKNIAKMIJURUT. QUANA INURIAHIKNIAKMIJUQ PULAKTUNIK. NIRILUGAKLUTIKLU, NUMIKTUNIKLU PINNAHUAT. NIGLALIQMAT NUNAKPUT ALIANAHIJUQ. NAAMMAKLUHI. NIRUAQNIAKMIJUT NUNAVUNMI. QINIJAVATIT NALAKLUHI NALAUTIKKUTLUUNIN.

Welcome to Cambridge Bay, Nunavut on Victoria Island, land of the Inuinnait, Kiiliqmiutat. Cambridge Bay has had a very, very busy summer once again as the community is growing so fast, with lots of construction going on in town. Winter is back as the puddles, lakes, rivers and ocean are now starting to freeze now for the next few months getting ready for winter. We had a short summer season as there was lots of rain, windy and cooler temperatures all summer long. But that did not stop our Inuit from camping, hunting, fishing and boating. It is a busy time of the year when everyone tries to harvest for the winter months. Everyone is pretty well back from spending time out at their cabins now. It is a joy to see happy and healthy campers all rested up and ready for another fall and winter.

It was very special summer for Cambridge Bay residents and businesses as we watched all the sealift barges coming in to bring much needed supplies into our community. Last year the barges never made it in due to ice conditions and other reasons. It was like Christmas in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut as everyone was busy picking up their supplies for their homes, businesses, vehicles, for the stores and mostly all the building equipment which is now in full force. As you walk around town you see many many construction sites and new buildings going up. We are so happy the barges made it in for our community. It is an important way of transporting goods from the south as it is cheaper to deliver by barge than by airplane. You can see smiling faces once you see a new vehicle riding around town, with proud owners. Yes, Christmas in August.

The streets are quiet during the week as all our kids are back in school for both Kullik Ilihakvik Elementary and Kiilinik High. This year there are 233 students registered at Kullik and 219 registered at Kiilihik. Congratulations to all our children who returned to school for another year. Stay in school, enjoy and respect each other, no bullying and help each other. This year Christmas break begins Wednesday, December 18 at noon and students will be back on Monday, January 6. Have a great year kids and teachers. We are all so proud of each of you.

Cambridge Bay, is hosting the Kitikmeot Inuit Association’s Annual General Meeting once again Oct. 1-3 at the Luke Novoligak Community Hall starting at 9 a.m. and done each day at 5 p.m. For all you seamstresses, carvers and artists, get all your products ready! So we can have another great crafts sale. See you all then.It is election time across Nunavut and nominations are now open for various councils, committees and boards. All the notices have now been posted and announced for Hamlet Council, the Housing Association, the Local Education Committee and the Hunters and Trappers Organization. Please take note of the dates of voting and places to vote. Good luck to all candidates.

God Be With You Son. Always in our hearts. Let us all be strong and continue our lives.