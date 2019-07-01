Cambridge Bay cadets move up the ranks

The 3004 Loyal Edmonton Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadets, also known as the Nanook regiment, gathered on June 6 to recognize achievement within its ranks. Promotions were made official and individual awards were handed out to deserving members.
Members of 3004 Loyal Edmonton Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadets, and a few guests, gather for their annual review. Front row, from left, Master Warrant Officer Teghan Angulalik, Warrant Officer Cyril Angulalik, warrant officer Dustin Sim and Capt. Darrell Ohokannoak. Middle row, from left, Master Cpl. Paige Udlauyak, Cpl. Iola Buchan, Sgt. Reagan Evetalegak, Sgt. Tayten Maniyogina, Master Cpl. Cameron Gillard, Sgt. Agnes Frempong and Master Cpl. Avi Maksagak. Back row, from left, Lieut. Chris Kalluk, Master Cpl. Faye Edwards, Master Cpl. Wyatt Klengengberg, Sgt. Malachai Angulalik, Master Cpl. Savannah Avalak, RCMP Const. Pat Vandevalk and Master Cpl. Willow Harvey. Photo courtesy of Michelle Buchan
Mountie Pat Vandevalk presents Master Cpl. Tayten Maniyogina with a badge for meeting the Silver Fitness Level in the Cadet Fitness and Incentive Program. Photos courtesy of Michelle Buchan
Cpl. Iola Buchan receives a promotion to Master Cpl. from Capt. Darrell Ohokannoak.
Cambridge Bay Mayor Pamela Gross recognizes Master Cpl. Agnes Frempong with the Most Improved Female Cadet Award.
RCMP Const. Pat Vandevalk presents Cpl. Faye Edwards with a badge for exceeding the excellence fitness level in the Cadet Fitness and Incentive Program.