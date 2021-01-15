Blue Star Gold released the last of its 2020 drilling results on Thursday, including 14.95 grams of gold per tonne over 13.8 metres from the upper portion of the Flood Zone on the Ulu Property, approximately 210 km southeast of Kugluktuk.

The lower portion of the Flood Zone yielded 9.65 grams of gold per tonne over six metres at a maximum depth of 465 metres.

Blue Star Gold’s 2020 drill program entailed 7,621 metres over 38 holes at the Ulu and Hood River properties.

The company’s most recent resource estimate shows 605,000 ounces of measured and indicated gold are believed to exist in the Flood Zone.

The company stated that a comprehensive geographic information system compilation of all technical data is ongoing. Upon completion, an updated resource estimate is expected to be undertaken.

Blue Star Gold is also planning for a 2021 exploration program to expand resources at the Flood and Gnu deposits and to test high-priority targets nearby. The Ulu property encompasses approximately 9.5 square km.

“There is excellent resource expansion potential at the Flood and Gnu Zone deposits, and strong potential for new discovery proximal to these deposits and regionally on the extensive landholdings held by the company,” Blue Star Gold stated in a Jan. 14 news release.

The company also intends to further explore the 80-square-km Hood River property, “where numerous high-grade gold showings exist.”

A full accounting of 2020 drill results can be found here:

https://www.bluestargold.ca/site/assets/files/1701/blue_star_gold_drills_14_95_gt_over_13_80_metres_at_the_flood_zone_on_its_ulu_gold_property.pdf