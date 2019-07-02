‘Be fire safe’ and report suspicious activity, mayor urges after Iqaluit’s fourth fire call in two days

No injuries were reported as Iqaluit’s fire department extinguished two sheds that were fully engulfed in flames on Monday evening.

Firefighters had the situation under control by 8:18 p.m. after responding at 7:40 p.m., but damage to the structures was severe enough that the fire department ordered that the buildings be dismantled, according to a news release issued by the City of Iqaluit in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The house adjacent to the fire sustained “minor damage,” the city stated, adding that Qulliq Energy Corporation was working to restore power to the residence.

Following a spate of fires, some of which left families without homes over the Canada Day long weekend, Mayor Madeleine Redfern advised Iqalummiut to report any suspicious activity they see to the RCMP.

Redfern also urged residents to be fire safe.

“We ask our residents to be careful with anything that is fire related, such as cigarettes or barbecues,” the mayor stated in the news release.

The City also reminded residents that bonfires within the city limits must be at least 30 metres from any structures or combustible materials.

The RCMP hasn’t yet provided further detail in regards to the fires or two other “incidents” that resulted in an armed response on Sunday.