Baker Lake woman charged with bootlegging after warehouse liquor seizure

Police seized an estimated $15,000 worth of alcohol from a warehouse in Baker Lake on Tuesday.

The building contained sixty 26-ounce bottles of whisky.

A 50-year-old woman from the community has been charged with keeping liquor for sale without the lawful authority to do so under the Liquor Control Act.

Her next scheduled court appearance is July 27 in Baker Lake.

The RCMP encourage anyone with information in relation to bootlegging in the community to call the Baker Lake RCMP at 867-793-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.