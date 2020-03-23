Baker Lake MLA byelection postponed

Voters in Baker Lake won’t be voting in a byelection for MLA until Aug. 24 because of COVID-19.

The nomination period was supposed to open this week and the byelection was originally scheduled for April 27.

“It is vital we practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible to reduce the

potential spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Premier Joe Savikataaq. “After receiving a request from the municipality of Baker Lake, our cabinet is fully supportive of

postponing their byelection. The people of Baker Lake are doing what’s best to keep their

community safe.”

Simeon Mikkungwak announced his resignation as Baker Lake’s MLA on Feb. 24 due to family reasons.

The GN stated that detailed information for potential candidates will be made available by Elections Nunavut later this summer.