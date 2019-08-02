Baker Lake man goes missing while swimming for shore

A 29-year-old Baker Lake man on a boating trip went missing while trying to swim to shore on July 31, according to the RCMP.

Solomon Tulurialik was on the water approximately five kilometres from the community when he ran out of gas. He was attempting to swim to shore to retrieve more fuel for his boat.

Baker Lake search and rescue and community members are assisting with the search/recovery by all-terrain vehicle and by boat.

Mining company Agnico Eagle has offered to do an aerial search and has provided the community with underwater cameras.

The RCMP state that they are also continuing to provide support to family and community members.