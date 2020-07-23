Following a stabbing on July 16, a 44-year-old Kinngait man is facing a charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The victim, located in a residence, was rushed to the local health centre for medical treatment and later medevaced to Iqaluit. His injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening. A full recovery is expected, according to the RCMP.

A justice of the peace released the accused on “strict conditions,” the RCMP stated. His next scheduled court appearance is Aug. 10 in Kinngait.

The police did not identify the accused in a Thursday news release.

The Mounties believe alcohol was a factor in the incident. Anyone who witnessed the crime or who has information about what happened is asked to contact Kinngait RCMP at 867-897-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.