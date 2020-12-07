Arviat has three more residents who have been diagnosed with Covid-19, bringing the community’s total of active cases of the virus to 49.

Two other cases exist in Whale Cove.

However, 168 Nunavummiut are considered recovered from the virus, the Government of Nunavut stated Monday.

Contact tracing in the impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, according to the Department of Health.

As of Dec. 6, Arviat testing has yielded 729 negative tests.

Testing in Whale Cove yielded 137 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq and Rankin Inlet continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.