More people voted in favour of switching Arviat from a prohibited community to a restricted one, but not enough to actually cause a change. There were 392 voters (52.6 per cent) in Monday’s plebiscite who wanted to allow the purchase or importation of 8.552 litres of beer (24 x 355ml cans) and eight litres of wine (2 x 4 litre boxes or 10 x 750 ml bottles) every seven days.

Those voting “no” totalled 353, or 47.4 per cent.

However, it would have required 60 per cent support for an official change in liquor status.

Voter turnout in Arviat was 59 per cent.