After a day of no new Covid cases in Arviat, the community has 16 more residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Government of Nunavut announced on Friday.

That raised the total number of active Covid cases to 56.

A total of 189 Nunavummiut have recovered from the virus.

Contact tracing is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation, according to the Department of Health.

As of Dec. 10, Arviat testing has yielded 812 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove continues.

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. Please do not go to the health centre in person.