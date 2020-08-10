There are several places on the planet that can lay claim to being a hotbed for golf.

In Nunavut, Arctic Bay could certainly stake its own flag as the community carried on its holiday tradition of hitting the links on the shores of Baffin Island.

The annual Civic Holiday Golf Tournament brought another group of golfers looking to win the big trophy up for grabs. This year’s winner was Tagornak Willie as he managed to hold off Darryl Levi, the reigning and defending champion, by one stroke to claim victory.

Thomas Levi, the community’s recreation co-ordinator, said this year’s turnout was down from one year ago due to it being a long weekend and some of the regulars preferring to head out boating.

The proceedings were delayed by an hour but not for any reason you may think, he added.

“Not because of rain, too windy or darkness, (but) because there were some narwhals near the golf course,” he said.

Two golfers packed rifles as part of their club selection just in case one popped up, he said.

Gold-Tech, the company which looks after the sealifts for the community, donated both the trophy and the prizes for the tournament though some prizes didn’t arrive in time, said Levi.

“We’re still expecting some more prizes to each participants like coloured golf balls and caps from Gold-Tech,” he said.

Every golf tournament held in the community to date has been held on sand fairways with plenty of rocks and putting “greens” made of flattened sand. That last part is going to change for the future as the next sealift will contain artificial golf turf greens and it should all be ready by the next event, which is scheduled to be the Terry Fox Golf Tournament next month.

“We will have a nice golf course along with extra supplies to give to each player after the Terry Fox tournament,” said Levi.