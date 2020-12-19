The Kitikmeot Inuit Association (KIA) is sponsoring an application-based meat pack voucher program in partnership with Arctic Cooperatives Ltd. The program will run for four months and households are eligible to apply monthly.

Boxes containing beef, pork and chicken are being distributed in Cambridge Bay, Kugluktuk, Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk and Taloyoak.

Advertisement

The KIA, thanks to matching donations from its industry partners, is also sending $8,500 toward holiday food hampers in each of the Kitikmeot communities.

“This will definitely help during this holiday season while we are in the middle of a global pandemic and many are experiencing food security issues. I personally thank them all for their contributions.” stated KIA President Stanley Anablak.

The contributors to the food hamper program are TMAC Resources, Dominion Diamond Mines, Blue Star Gold Corp., Sabina Gold and Silver, Auryn Resources, Kitikmeot Corporation and SD Gold. Mark Wall, CEO of SD Gold, and his wife also donated $500 to each Kitikmeot community.