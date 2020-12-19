Advertisement
Special delivery! Merry Christmas to Cambridge Bay beneficiaries from the Kitikmeot Inuit Association and Arctic Co-operatives Limited. Here is Co-op employee James Gray, foreground, Canadian North cargo employees Corbyn Anablak and Shane Okina, in the orange worksuits, and at right is Nanogak Goose, a Co-op employee. They were hard at work on Friday.
Navalik Tologanak/NNSL photo

The Kitikmeot Inuit Association (KIA) is sponsoring an application-based meat pack voucher program in partnership with Arctic Cooperatives Ltd. The program will run for four months and households are eligible to apply monthly.

Happily receiving his meat pack from Kitikmeot Inuit Association/Arctic Co-operative Limited, is Larry Panaktak, left, picking up his meat pack from Co-op employee Corbyn Klengenberg in Cambridge Bay on Friday.
Navalik Tologanak/NNSL photo

Boxes containing beef, pork and chicken are being distributed in Cambridge Bay, Kugluktuk, Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk and Taloyoak.

The KIA, thanks to matching donations from its industry partners, is also sending $8,500 toward holiday food hampers in each of the Kitikmeot communities.

“This will definitely help during this holiday season while we are in the middle of a global pandemic and many are experiencing food security issues. I personally thank them all for their contributions.” stated KIA President Stanley Anablak.

The contributors to the food hamper program are TMAC Resources, Dominion Diamond Mines, Blue Star Gold Corp., Sabina Gold and Silver, Auryn Resources, Kitikmeot Corporation and SD Gold. Mark Wall, CEO of SD Gold, and his wife also donated $500 to each Kitikmeot community.

Navalik Tologanak

Navalik Tologanak is a long-time community correspondent for Nunavut News, as well as an entrepreneur, born, raised and living in Cambridge Bay.

