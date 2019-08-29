Agnico Eagle delivers $1 million for community initiatives in Baker Lake

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. has a lot to celebrate with the official opening of its Amaruq Whale Tail project, and it had the near-by community of Baker Lake join in the celebration by donating $1 million for four community initiatives.

“Agnico Eagle is dedicated to developing mineral resources responsibly and for the benefit of all. We are proud to contribute to the growth and prosperity of Baker Lake and its surrounding communities,” stated general manager of Agnico Eagle’s Meadowbank operations Luc Chouinard .

“We are committed to creating strong communities and a legacy of support that will help nurture the next generation of Nunavummiut.”

Chouinard made the announcement Aug. 24 during the community’s annual Festival by the Lake. More than 2,000 people attended.

The community projects which will benefit from the $1 million donation include:

The Baker Lake Abluqta Society, which will establish a food bank to help address food insecurity in the region, receives $500,000 over five years. The plan is to provide a weekly hot lunch program for elders, provide weekly meals for volunteers who will staff the food bank and related thrift shop, provide a steady supply of dry food goods, allowing families most in need to pick up a food basket, and have a sufficient stock of dry food for emergencies, with special attention to those with children at home.

The Baker Lake Fire Department, which receives $250,000, and the Hamlet of Baker Lake, with $100,00, will purchase a garage to house its new ambulance.

“The ambulance was recently purchased by Arctic Fuel, a local supplier to Agnico Eagle, as a gift to the community. However, due to a fire that had destroyed one of the municipal garages back in January, there was no place to safely park the ambulance and it was not able to be placed into service,” according to the news release.

“By purchasing the garage, Baker Lake is finally able to put its new ambulance into service and provide better community health and emergency care to its citizens.”

With a donation of $150,000, the Baker Lake search and rescue organization will purchase drone technology and other equipment to implement more effective search and rescue operations. The funds will also allow for the required technical training and certification for the operators.

Finally, with its donation of $100,000, the Baker Lake’s Department of Recreation will purchase new sound and lighting system. The hamlet is well-known for regularly hosting very popular square dances and other events at its community centre.

Amaruq is a satellite deposit located 50 km northwest of the company’s first mine, Meadowbank, and contains the Whale Tail gold deposit. That deposit is designed as an open pit operation that will supply ore to the Meadowbank mill.

“Currently, there are 240 employees and contractors working at the site and once commercial production gets underway, we anticipate Amaruq Whale Tail will produce approximately 2.5 million ounces of gold between 2019 and 2025, with annual gold production averaging 272,500 ounces,” states the company.

Agnico Eagle also owns the Meliadine mine located near Rankin Inlet.