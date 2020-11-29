Arviat has 11 new cases of Covid-19 and Whale Cove has two more infected residents, the Government of Nunavut announced on Sunday.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has jumped to 65.

The total number of active Covid cases is 112, with 90 of those in Arviat. Whale Cove has 14. The remainder are in Rankin Inlet.

“Nunavummiut are doing a remarkable job, and I encourage everyone to keep it up and stay vigilant. It remains critical that we keep working hard to slow the spread of this virus,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “Remember that fluctuations in the number of new cases are normal, and not a reason to feel defeated. Please continue to practise all recommended public health measures, limit visiting and do not travel if it isn’t essential.”

All individuals with active Covid -19 are in isolation and they are well, with mild to moderate symptoms, according to the Department of Health.

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation.

As of Nov. 28, 203 tests have been done in Rankin Inlet with negative results.

Arviat testing has yielded 536 negative tests.

Testing in Whale Cove yielded 90 negative tests.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq continues.