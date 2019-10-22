Video workshop has Arviat Film Society members active again

The Arviat Film Society (AFS) played host to a special video-production workshop delivered by the Nunavut Film Development Corp. in Arviat earlier this month.

AFS member Gord Billard said about 10 people registered for the workshop, while another six or seven showed-up at various points throughout the Oct. 4 to 6 weekend.

He said although attendance was sporadic, with a number of people missing segments due to work or previous commitments, three people did make it through the entire workshop.

“Mark Aspland, a professional videographer out of Iqaluit, was one of the main facilitators,” said Billard.

“I met Mark at the Skills Nunavut competition, where he was a judge and, I believe, the committee chair for video production, so we had contact with each other before the workshop.

“There was a small group of facilitators, including sound engineer Kyle McLean of Baker Lake, who, with their combined skills, covered pretty much the entire spectrum of video production.”

Billard said the first day of the workshop was a crash course in video production, covering everything from shot framing to shot types and camera movement.

He said there were a number of tutorials given using the actual equipment, including professional over-the-shoulder cameras and professional software programs editors often use today, such as Final Cut Pro X.

“After that first day of basics, everyone got together and planned their own short, two-to-three-minute video they shot on Saturday, Oct. 5,” he said.

“Once the necessary footage was collected, the videos were edited on Saturday and Sunday and then presented before the end of the day on Oct. 6.

“It was interesting to see these creative short videos being produced in a couple of days, with the participants using the knowledge they had just gained through the crash course of the previous day.

“The workshop was the full package and fairly fast paced. The facilitators moved along according to the skills gained by the group, while also taking into consideration that a number of the participants all ready had a good deal of video experience before taking the workshop.”

Billard said the participants were constantly interacting with the instructors throughout the weekend, whether they were planning shoots or asking advice on what type of shots to get.

He said Aspland also spent a great deal of time in the workshop with Elisapee Karetak, who’s very involved with cultural activities and history in the community of Arviat.

“She’s part of the Kikkik story and very much into video and wanting to learn how to edit.

“So, Mark spent a fair bit of time with her at the computer, teaching her how to use a couple of different editing packages.

“And, when the younger crowd finished their collection of footage, he spent time with each one, walking them through different aspects of the editing process and how to use the Final Cut Pro X or iMovie software.

“Some of the kids did go back to the iMovie program. It was something they were used to, so they found it a little easier to use than Final Cut Pro X.”

Billard said there was certainly nobody left to stand around twiddling their thumbs during the weekend.

He said everyone had something to do, and they were all engaged in the process.

“If nothing else, a number of the participants got their feet wet again because we, as a film society, haven’t been very active during the past year, or so.

“The most we did was when the German filmmakers did some work with the group and then, after that, it was me concentrating on the video-production skills team I was taking to Iqaluit for the Skills Nunavut competition.

“Other than that, we didn’t do a whole lot with the film society this past year. This brought back some of our old members, and I’m hoping it will form the basis of a rejuvenation of some sort for the film society and activity in town.

“We do have people who are still in contact about projects they’d like to do with us at some point, so there’s potential there. It’s just a question of bringing everyone together and having the time, energy and manpower to pull-off new projects with my commitments to work, the drama club and everything else.”