Remains of missing Baker Lake man found

After weeks upon weeks of intense searches on air, land and water, closure came to his family and friends when the body of Solomon (Sala) Tulurialik was finally located on Sept. 13.

The 29-year old Baker Lake man went missing on July 31 while trying to swim to shore after the boat he was on ran out of gas.

RCMP V Division media liaison Cpl. Dmitri Malakhov stated in a news release the community has been engaged in an exhaustive search since Solomon’s disappearance.

Malakhov sated fundraising had taken place for the local search-and-rescue team and to deploy the HEART (Hutterite Emergency Aquatic Response Team) with specialized underwater equipment.

All efforts failed to locate Solomon and formal search efforts were suspended in consultation with all parties

However, the community continued to fundraise and brought in Crossman Consulting, a sonar team from Minnesota.

During its second day of searching on Sept. 13, the team located Solomon’s remains in 99 feet of water, about 500 meters from shore.

The coroner was notified and is now leading the case.

The community rallied around the family and fundraising efforts to bring family members to Baker Lake from Rankin Inlet and Chesterfield Inlet saw $1,831.95 raised in the first three hours.