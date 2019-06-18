Rankin celebrates Raptors win

Rankin Inlet was getting into the “We the North” spirit last week as the Toronto Raptors challenged the Golden State Warriors for the championship title in the NBA Finals. Between playing ball and watching the games, there was plenty of excitement to go around town. Despite losing a tough game at home on June 10, the Raptors were able to prevail in Game 6 three days later to become the first Canadian team to ever win an NBA championship.
Shea Karetak dribbles the ball as Silas Ayaruak and Arthur Amarok chase after him. Cody Punter/NNSL photo
A group of youth play basketball just before midnight ahead of the Raptors’ Game 6 showdown against the Golden State Warriors on June 10. Cody Punter/NNSL photo
A group of youth play basketball in Rankin Inlet on June 10. Cody Punter/NNSL photo
Lucy Manilak watches the last quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals at home with her husband Harry in Rankin Inlet. Manilak has been watching the Raptors since the team joined the league. “I just hope they know we’re watching up here,” she said during the game. the final quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals at home with her husband Harry in Rankin Inlet. Manilak has been watching the Raptors since the team joined the league. “I just hope they know we’re watching up here,” she said during the game. Cody Punter/NNSL photo
Noah Tiktak plays a qilauti (traditional Inuit drum) in front of the inukshuk in Rankin Inlet ahead of the Raptors’ Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors. Tiktak has been a diehard a fan since the Raptors entered the league in 1995. The which he made when the team made the finals for the first time this year, features the team’s insignia on one side and a version of the their slogan – “We are the North, literally,” on the other. Cody Punter/NNSL photo
Victoria Kabvitok, left, Pataa Nukapiuk, Carlo Isaaluk and Andrew Simms watch the 3rd quarter of Game 6, which the Raptors would end up winning. Cody Punter/NNSL photo
Carolene Garcia shows off the Raptors flag she had made by Darren Saumik, ahead of the Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors. Cody Punter/NNSL photo