Quickly invading the slo-pitch national scene

Coral Harbour’s Salliq Invaders made it all the way to the championship game before falling to the Alberta Guns in the Coed E Division of the Slo-Pitch National (SPN) in Halifax, N.S., Aug. 5. Salliq’s run was one of the Kivalliq’s finest performances at a national event.
— Darrell Greer
Ian Nakoolak of Coral Harbour’s Salliq Invaders flips the ball to a teammate after making the out at second base during the championship game in the Coed E Division at the Slo-Pitch National (SPN) in Halifax, N.S., on Aug. 5. Photo courtesy Slo-Pitch National (SPN)
Josh Ningeongan of Coral Harbour’s Salliq Invaders gives it everything he’s got to beat the throw to first base during the championship game in the Coed E Division at the Slo-Pitch National (SPN) in Halifax, N.S., on Aug. 5. Photo courtesy Slo-Pitch National (SPN)
Charlie Nakoolak of Coral Harbour gets ready to tag one during the during the championship game in the Coed E Division at the Slo-Pitch National (SPN) in Halifax, N.S., on Aug. 5. Photo courtesy Slo-Pitch National (SPN)
Vivian Paniyuk of Coral Harbour’s Salliq Invaders stretches to get the out at first base during the championship game in the Coed E Division at the Slo-Pitch National (SPN) in Halifax, N.S., on Aug. 5. Photo courtesy Slo-Pitch National (SPN)
Edna Nakoolak of Coral Harbour’s Salliq Invaders looks to get on base with a hit during the championship game in the Coed E Division at the Slo-Pitch National (SPN) in Halifax, N.S., on Aug. 5. Photo courtesy Slo-Pitch National (SPN)
Darrell Greer is Editor of Kivalliq News