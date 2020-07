Covid-19 has led to people spending more time at home on the internet. Rather than see the downside in this, Whale Cove tried to have a bit of fun with memes as part of its Nunavut Day celebrations earlier this month.

Among the competitions the recreation department supported, the meme competition encouraged community members to recreate popular memes.

The top entries were awarded cash prizes based on how many likes they each submission received on Whale Cove’s Recreation Announcements page.

Below are four of the five top winners.