Massive search for Baker Lake boater

With the passing of each day, hopes in Baker Lake faded of finding Solomon Tulurialik alive after he went missing out on the water about five kilometers from the community on July 31,

The attempt to find Tulurialik, 29, has been massive.

Search reports filed online showed that on Aug. 1 and 2, there were 24 boats with captains and spotters out searching for Tulurialik. In addition, there were dozens of ATVs patrolling the area and a helicopter and drones also joined the search.

Tulurialik was on the water with his son and stepson when he ran out of fuel.

The report indicated Tulurialik decided to swim to shore to retrieve more fuel, but it appears he never reached the shoreline.

The two boys are back safely in the community.

Agnico Eagle Mines had offered to do an aerial search and has provided the community with underwater cameras, while the RCMP continue to provide support to family members and the community in general, stated a news release.

As of Monday, Aug. 5, the search continued.