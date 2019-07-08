Man dies, baby suffers gunshot wound in separate incidents

The Kivalliq was saddened by a pair of recent tragedies; one involving an accidental drowning, the other a baby injured by a gunshot.

Officers of the Chesterfield Inlet detachment of the RCMP responded to a request for assistance in locating a person who fell into the water while rafting to an egg-picking location on First Lake on July 3.

The body of an adult male was recovered from First Lake, located about three kilometers from the community, with the assistance of local residents.

Foul play has been ruled out. Alcohol may have been a factor.

The name of the victim will not be released out of respect for the family.

Meanwhile, a nine-month-old baby — who was medevaced to Winnipeg– is reported to be in stable condition after being injured when a gun was discharged in a home in Rankin Inlet on July 2.

The baby was in an adjacent room when the weapon was fired.

The Rankin Inlet detachment of the RCMP has released no further information.

“I cannot stress enough of the importance of keeping your guns secured properly and that ammunition is stored away from the firearm,” stated Cpl. Jamie Savikataaq in a news release.

“When firearms and ammunition are easily accessible and an individual is not in the right place of mind, the results can be damaging and life altering.

“It’s the law to keep your firearms secured and locked.”