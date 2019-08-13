Kivalliq Trade Show turns 10 next month

The Kivalliq Trade Show is gearing-up for its 10th anniversary edition in Rankin Inlet when it opens on Sept. 23 – and there is a lengthy list of exhibitors.

Kivalliq Trade Show Society president Megan Pizzo-Lyall said this year’s theme is, A Year of Celebration.

She said the trade show will use the new arena opening soon in Rankin and the plan is to pair the show with the art market.

“When people enter the arena, they will have to go through the art market to reach the trade show, so they will see what the region has to offer in terms of art, sewing, photography and all that beautiful stuff,” said Pizzo-Lyall.

“Hopefully, the community hall will be renovated by then so we can host both the meet and greet and the gala dinner in there.

“We always have new society members working together to accomplish the trade show, and we’re always building upon new ideas.

“We’re going to be focused a lot on utilizing the new spaces we’ll have access to and increasing the overall number of exhibitors we have this year.”

Pizzo-Lyall said the promoting of networking and communication is the whole idea behind the trade show.

She said there is also a delegation coming to the show from Northern Manitoba this year.

“The Kivalliq has so much to offer. We’ve overcome different obstacles for small business start-ups – and the ones growing from small to medium – and we have the opening of the Amaruq property this year, which is huge.

“Our partnership with Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) is not formalized, but we now have a couple of its members with our society and helping specifically with the Kivalliq Entrepreneur program.

“So, we’re beefing-up that program and aiming to hit another Kivalliq community with it later this year.

“We’re hoping to introduce the program to a community some time during the winter, when people are more available.”

To Pizzo-Lyall, one thing that sets the Kivalliq Trade Show apart from the Nunavut Trade Show and the Kitikmeot Trade Show is its society status.

Pizzo-Lyall said it’s a group of volunteers behind the Kivalliq Trade Show who, every year, are able to pull off the show.

She said the society does have a couple of paid positions for show co-ordinators, who really contribute to its success.

“The vast majority of us are volunteers and we work together for the good of the collective to run an amazing show,” said Pizzo-Lyall. “It’s important to have this forum to be able to discuss new business, funding or partnership opportunities.

“And, Community Day provides a great opportunity for exhibitors to promote their business, as well as their availability for funding or partnership arrangements.

“I really believe in it.”

FACT FILE:

Kivalliq Trade Show exhibitors include:

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Kivalliq Services

Peter’s Expediting Services

Lester Landau

Calm Air

UpHere Publishing

Nanuq Lodge

Cooper Regal

Bill Worb Furs

Nunavut Employees Union

Nunavut Business Credit Corp.

Co-op

Public Services and Procurement Canada

World Trade Centre

Look North

Gaston Henry Fourrures

Pillimmaksavik

Crown-Indigenous Relations & Northern Affairs

Savik Construction

Qulliq Energy Corp.

Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC)

AMP Automotive

Nunavut Arctic College

ASDR Canada Inc.

GN Department of Economic Development and Transportation

Canada-Nunavut Business Service Centre

Atuqtuarvik Corp.

Community Justice

GN Department of Family Services

University of Ottawa

Nunavut Eastern Arctic Shipping Inc (NEAS)

Travel Nunavut

Arctic Buying Co.

Vallen

Churchill Home Business Centre

Rick’s Marine

North West Company

CanNor

Nuqsana

Kivalliq Business Development Centre

Nunavut Development Corp.

Northern College.