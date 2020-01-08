Kivalliq September 2019 in review: Body found; ITK awards; big donations; young hunters

Big donations

Baker Lake

Agnico Eagles Mines (AEM) made a huge splash when it donated a total of $1 million to four community initiatives in Baker Lake, with general manager of AEM’s Meadowbank operations Luc Chouinard announcing donations of $250,000 to the Baker Lake Fire Department, $100,000 to the hamlet of Baker Lake, $150,000 to Baker Lake Search & Rescue and $100,000 to the hamlet’s recreation department.

Special needs

Rankin Inlet

Michael Tutanuak, 4, was back in kindergarten full time thanks to the efforts of his mom, Samantha Nakoolak, who wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Tutanuak faces challenges with his speech and was told he may only be able to attend three days a week due to a shortage of staff at Leo Ussak Elementary School in Rankin Inlet.

Ball champs

Rankin Inlet

Team New Age took down the Juggernauts 10-8 to claim the 2019 Rankin Inlet Co-ed Softball League title in Rankin Inlet.

The championship series was a back-and-forth affair, with New Era nipping the Juggernauts three game to two.

Young hunters

Rankin Inlet

Upwards of 30 youths aged 13-19 began participating in a Young Hunter’s program delivered by the Kangiqlinq Hunters and Trappers Organization (HTO) in Rankin Inlet.

The program was organized by HTO member Andrew Akerolik.

Student award

Rankin Inlet

Maani Ulujuk Ilinniarvik Class of 2019 graduate Katrina Anderson was presented with the Governor General’s Academic Medal in Rankin Inlet.

The medal is awarded annually to the student graduating with the highest grade point average from a Canadian high school, college or university program.

Body found

Baker Lake

After almost six weeks of intense searches on air, land and water, closure came to family and friends when the body of Solomon (Sala) Tulurialik was finally located on Sept. 13.

The 29-year-old went missing on July 31 while trying to swim to shore after the boat he was on ran out of gas.

ITK awards

Arviat/Rankin Inlet

September saw Kukik Baker receive the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) Advancement of Youth award for Arviat’s Young Hunter’s program, Rankin’s Daisy Panika earn ITK’s Advancement of Women award for her work on the Somebody’s Daughter program, and Rankin’s Krista Zawadski earn the Inuit Cultural Repatriation award for demonstrating leadership in recognizing and respecting Inuit cultural rights, and rallying against the misappropriation of Inuit cultural heritage.

Science lovers

Baker Lake/Kivalliq

A total of 32 students, seven teachers and three elders took part in the annual Kivalliq Science/Culture Camp in Baker Lake from Sept. 4 to 9.

All seven Kivalliq communities were represented at the camp, which focused on Rocks and Minerals.

Inuit survey

Nunavut/Rankin Inlet

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) launched Qanuippitaa, a national Inuit health survey that will include Inuit of all ages from every community in Inuit Nunangat, while holding its annual general meeting in Rankin Inlet on Sept. 11 and 12.