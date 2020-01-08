Kivalliq May 2019 in review: Foul play ruled out; Pakallak Tyme; red-hot Rock; awards announced

No foul play

Rankin Inlet

Following an autopsy, foul play has been ruled out in the death of 33-year-old Nau jaat woman, whose body was found in Rankin Inlet on April 26, RCMP stated in a news release issued on May 10.

Pakallak Tyme

Rankin Inlet

The hamlet of Rankin Inlet hosted its annual Pakallak Tyme spring party from May 1 to 7.

The annual party in the community features something for everyone of all ages, ranging from an elder’s breakfast to community feasts, square dances, square-dance competitions, snowmobile races, bouncy castles, both outdoor and indoor games, a talent show and numerous other activities.

New building

Baker Lake

The minister responsible for Qulliq Energy Corp. (QEC), Jeannie Ehaloak, has granted permission for the QEC to proceed with the construction of a new head office in Baker Lake.

Construction of the new head office is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021 at an estimated cost of $13 million.

The project is also expected to resolve office shortage issues when the lease to QEC’s largest office space ends.

Red hot Rock

Rankin Inlet

The Rankin Rock bantam team romped through the Toonyk Time minor hockey tournament with an undefeated record to cap a perfect season in Iqaluit.

The Rock bantams won all four tournaments they entered this season, taking the championship banner in the Rankin Rock bantam tournament in Rankin, Nunavut’s bantam territorial championship, Toonyk Tyme and the Winnipeg Jets Challenge in Manitoba.

Future planning

Baker Lake

The first Iniuniit (Pathway) Career Fair got off to a solid start on April 30 and May 1 at Jonah Amitnaaq Secondary School in Baker Lake.

The idea was hatched in October of 2018 when the Department of People Development decided it was time to try and improve things in Baker.

Land learning

Naujaat

A group of senior high students from grades 10 to 12 took part in the first of a number of springtime trips out on the land at Tuugaalik High School in Naujaat.

The group’s main guide was Laimmiki Malliki from the high school, and there were also five senior high teachers on the journey.

Medal haul

Arviat

Seven students from John Arnalukjuak High School in Arviat combined to put-in an impressive showing at the 2019 Skills Canada Nunavut competition in Iqaluit.

Annie Kritaqliluk captured gold in the Job Demonstration category and Natalie Baker earned gold in Aesthetics, while Meagan Tassiuk (Public Speaking), Mallory Okatsiak (Hairstyling), and the team of Chasity St. John and Katy Suluk (Video Production) earned silver medals in their respective categories, and Abbey-Rose Katsuak took home bronze in Traditional Sewing.

Awards announced

Arviat

Arviat’s Alanna Copland was named as Nunavut’s winner of the Canada Post 2018 Aboriginal Education Incentive Awards.

The awards recognize the commitment made by Canadians of Indigenous heritage who have chosen to return to school after an absence from formal education.

Effective May 2019, the awards program was renamed the Canada Post Awards for Indigenous Students.