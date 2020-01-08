Kivalliq February 2019 in review: Homicide; standing against fire; Arviat takes JLM; determined coach

Standing against fire

Baker Lake

The efforts of the people of Baker Lake in banding together to help negate the effects of a blaze that ripped through a municipal garage during the early-morning hours of Jan. 29 shows the strong sense of community spirit the hamlet is known for.

The blaze destroyed the hamlet’s fleet of six sewage trucks, a garbage truck, two front-end loaders and a D6 CAT bulldozer. Two local firefighters were taken to the health centre to be examined after fighting the blaze, but no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Arviat takes JLM

Arviat

Arctic Connection dropped Team Kivalliq 5-2 to claim the Jon Lindell Memorial (JLM) Calm Air Cup A Division senior men’s hockey championship in Arviat on Jan. 27.

An upstart squad of young guns from Whale Cove defeated the Karetakers 4-3 to claim bronze on the strength of Darryl Adjuk’s unassisted marker in the first overtime period.

Beating the odds

Arviat

It was a trying path from sickness to success for John Arnalukjuak High School Grade 9 student Chasity St. John in Arviat who only began amateur wrestling this past October.

Her 1-1 record at the territorial in Pangnirtung earned her a gold medal in the female 74-kilogram weight class at the event on Jan. 27.

Determined coach

Rankin Inlet

The founder and head coach of the Aqsarniit Ujauttaq (Northern Lights) gymnastics club in Rankin Inlet, Lisa Kresky, left for the Canada Winter Games in February with a lot on her mind.

Kresky was attending the Games as part of the Women in Coaching program, and was linked with the B.C. gymnastics team as an apprentice coach.

Following the Games, Kresky turned all her attention on getting her competitive team from the Rankin club to represent Canada at the 2019 international World Gymnaestrada in Dornbirn, Austria, from July 7 to 13.

Iglu triumph

Arviat

It was a quiet moment of triumph, a task finally completed, and one item scratched off the bucket list for five men who built their own iglu near Arviat in February.

Four of the five Inuit, Jimmy Ishalook, Andrew Kuksuk, Jackson Kablutsiak and Nap Karetak had first determined to build the iglu in 2017 and the fifth, Robert Karetak, answered the door when opportunity knocked to claim his share of the iglu-building glory.

Emotional screening

Arviat

It was an emotional evening in Arviat when the community hosted a screening of the Grizzlies at the Mark Kalluak Community Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Innosar Issakiark is seen a number of times in the movie – a true story based on a teacher’s efforts to improve life for youth in Kugluktuk through the sport of lacrosse – and he was thrilled to see the screening in his home community.

Homicide

Arviat

One man was in custody and one man was dead following the first homicide in Arviat in more than a decade on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Dead was Manasie Thompson, 29, while Albert Napayok, 30, was charged with murder in connection to Thompson’s death.

