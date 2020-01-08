Kivalliq December 2019 in review: Young fire chiefs; hockey night; elders remembered; new KIA president

Quick start

Rankin Inlet

The newly-opened arena in Rankin Inlet got off to a quick start with a heavy schedule during its first week of operation from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, after its grand opening was delayed a month due to unforeseen difficulties.

The arena’s first week of operation was spent hosting minor hockey players of all ages at the Rankin Rock Season Opener hockey camp, followed by the Arctic Winter Games bantam hockey tryout camp from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

Sewing youth

Rankin Inlet

An after school sewing club produced its first completed parka of the year at Maani Ulujuk Ilinniarvik in Rankin Inlet when Destiny Anawak completed her task and gave the parka to Ava Nahalolik.

Young chiefs

Rankin Inlet

Members of the Rankin Inlet Fire Department welcomed their six 2019 junior fire chiefs for a day to the fire station for all sorts of fun and tasty goodies to end the year on a positive note.

The six junior fire chiefs were Leo Ussak Elementary School students Kalluk Eecherk (Kindergarten), Naomi Osborne (Grade 1), Ariana Makpah (Grade 2), Gianna Hernandez (Grade 3), Lila Hunter (Grade 4) and Princess Rachael Grace (Grade 4).

Deal struck

Arviat

Northern Networks Ltd. signed a partnership deal with Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology to bring Sandvik’s products to Nunavut’s mining companies, stated a Dec. 3 news release.

Northern Networks Ltd. is a general contractor under Arviat’s Eskimo Point Lumber Supply, both under the leadership of president and chief executive officer Ryan St. John of Arviat.

Hockey night

Baker Lake

The Baker Lake Minor Hockey Association (BLMHA) held its annual Hockey Night in Baker Lake event on Dec. 14.

Players in the BLMHA program from initiation to junior were featured in games played throughout the evening, while $20,000 worth of prizes were distributed from the senior men’s hockey fundraiser, the Gentleman’s Elimination Draw.

Elders remembered

Rankin Inlet

A new hockey game promises to be a big hit with fans and players alike when the Rankin Rock peewee team splits into two club teams to play the first annual Team (Tommy) Misheralk vs. Team (Moses) Aliyak Hockey Challenge in Rankin Inlet on Feb. 8, 2020.

The game, honouring hockey-loving elders who were staples of Rankin’s old arena, will be played from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. during the annual salute to the game known as Hockey Day in Canada.

Helping hands

Rankin Inlet

Folks in Rankin Inlet rose to the challenge and organized an emergency fundraiser for elder Adele Angidlik, 86, who lost everything to a fire that struck her Rankin home on Dec. 23.

Stitch of success

Rankin Inlet

A sewing program being operated by the Pulaarvik Kablu Friendship Centre began gaining big time popularity after posting great early results in Rankin Inlet.

The program, funded through Indian Residential School Survivors money, saw 16 participants make their own amautik, which they were allowed to keep after completion.

New KIA president

Kivalliq

Kono Tattuinee bested incumbent David Ningeongan and former Whale Cove mayor Stanley Adjuk to be elected president of the Kivalliq Inuit Association (KIA) on Dec. 11.

The election had to be delayed two days due to blizzard conditions affecting three communities.

—