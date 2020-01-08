Kivalliq August 2019 in review: Candidate announced; local heroes; language development; festival fun

Feedback needed

Rankin Inlet

The Kagniqliniq Hunters and Trappers Organization (HTO) began looking for feedback from the community of Rankin Inlet on an important restoration project after the Kivalliq Inuit Association (KIA) was approved for funds to conduct some coastal restoration projects.

The Rankin HTO recommended that coastal restoration activities be focused on allowing Arctic char to climb the Sulukpaugalik River once again, with the work being done mostly by local Inuit over the course of two weeks in 2020.

Candidate announced

Rankin Inlet/Nunavut

Megan Pizzo-Lyall, 31, of Rankin Inlet was unveiled as the new Liberal candidate in the upcoming federal election on Oct. 21 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Iqaluit on Aug. 1.

Pizzo-Lyall, originally from Taloyoak, had been living in Rankin Inlet for almost three years while working for the Atuqtuarvik Corp. as its manager of operations.

Local heroes

Rankin Inlet

A large group of kids gathered at John Ayaruaq Library at Maani Ulujuk Ilinnarvik for a special afternoon highlighted by RCMP officers and volunteer firemen – and their vehicles – on Aug. 8, in Rankin Inlet.

The Meet Your Local Heroes initiative was the brainchild of the Pulaarvik Kablu Friendship Centre in Rankin and its new executive director, Charlene Williams-Kaludjak, who took over her new position on June 3.

Walk for life

Rankin Inlet

Live for Life hosted a Suicide Prevention Walk in Rankin Inlet on Aug. 17.

Participants met outside the Singiituq Complex arena for a prayer before the walk began to Liiralik (Thule Site) located at the Iqalugaarjuk Nunanga Park. The walk was restricted to those 12 years of age and older.

Language development

Kivalliq/Nunavut

It was announced in August that Inuktut Language Arts 1 (ILA1) – developed for kindergarten to Grade 6 by the Department of Education’s curriculum development division – and Inuktut Language Arts 2 (ILA2) were expected to launch for field testing in the coming few months.

The ILA1 is designed to be used with students whose first language is Inuktut, and who are very fluent in Inuktut.

Program boost

Arviat

John Arnalukjuak High School (JAHS) looked to start the new school year on a bright note with the return of a full music program.

Teacher Gord Billard said Curtis Metcalf had returned to JAHS, where he ran a great music program about four years ago that included the start of an orchestra of students and teachers.

Festival fun

Baker Lake

The fifth annual Festival by the Lake took place in Baker Lake from Aug. 23 to 25.

This year’s festival featured Juno Award winner for best children’s album Al Simmons, LilBear (Christine Lamothe) for a hip hop dance and workshops, hypnotist JimmyG and the Jerry Cans.

Also included during the three-day festival were Carnival in the Turf, numerous dances and contests, traditional games and entertainment, water walking, Hinaani art workshop, fireworks display, the Baker Lake première of the movie, Grizzlies, parades and more.