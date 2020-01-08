Kivalliq April 2019 in review: Saving animal lives; volleyball glory; tourney champs; combined champs

Jersey help

Rankin Inlet

A new spin on a more relaxed work environment – aimed at a community’s passion – ended-up providing a financial boost of $2,824 to the Ikurraq Food Bank (Deacon’s Cupboard) in Rankin Inlet in April.

Siniktarvik Hotel manager David Bond came-up with the idea of a weekly jersey day for employees of the local Arctic Co-op enterprises willing to pay a Loonie for the right to strut the team colours of their favourite NHL team on Fridays, with the proceeds going to the local food bank.

Re-enacting trek

Naujaat

The Arctic Return Expedition began hiking across the tundra in its attempt to re-enact the historic 650-kilometre trek from Naujaat to the coast adjacent to King William Island by Orcadian explorer John Rae in 1854, despite losing one of its members.

Filmmaker and photographer Garry Tutte suffered an ankle injury shortly after leaving Naujaat in April and had to withdraw from the expedition, leaving members David Reid, Frank Wolf and Richard Smith to try and complete the re-enactment.

Lady retired

Rankin Inlet

The Grand Old Lady on the hill closed its doors for the final time when the hamlet announced the arena’s final day of operation would be Friday, April 12, in Rankin Inlet.

Tourney champs

Rankin Inlet

The Rankin Rock peewee A team defeated Yellowknife, NWT, 4-2 in the final game to sweep to the Tier 1 championship of the annual Spring Festival on Ice hockey tournament in Edmonton, Alta., from March 25 to April 1.

Combined champs

Rankin Inlet/Iqaluit

Bolstered with seven players from the Kivalliq region, Team Canadrill defeated a combined Rankin-Ottawa squad 4-3 in the final game to claim the 2019 Toonyk Time Cup senior men’s hockey championship in Iqaluit on April 14.

Saving animal lives

Rankin Inlet

A new approach by bylaw officers dealing with stray animals has led to an almost zero kill rate in Rankin Inlet the past two years.

The new approach of finding new homes for unwanted strays was initiated by Rankin Fire Chief Mark Wyatt, who said a lot has changed since the hamlet’s approach to loose dogs a few years ago.

Reaching out

Rankin Inlet

Referees, players on the Valleyview Icebears and their coaches reached out to the Rankin Rock peewee ‘B’ team to produce a couple of incredible memories for the very special captain of the Rankin team, special needs player Jackie Nakoolak.

Many thanks

Baker Lake

The hamlet of Baker Lake sent out a letter of appreciation to all who helped it overcome the fire that destroyed most of the hamlet’s municipal fleet of vehicles on Jan. 29.

Senior administrative officer Sheldon Dorey said Agnico Eagle Mines was there for the hamlet right off the bat.

Volleyball glory

Naujaat

Team Naujaat captured the gold medal in the men’s division of the annual Gold Diggers volleyball tournament in the Kitikmeot’s Gjoa Haven from April 3 to 7. A second men’s team from Naujaat, the Warriors, took bronze at the event.

