Folks in Baker Lake held a traditional dress contest to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 in Baker Lake. The contest saw a combined total of $550 paid in prizes to the top dressers in a children’s category and an adults’ category.

ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᖃᒪᓂ’ᑐᐊᕐᒥ ᐃᓕᖅᑯᓯᑐᖃᑎᒍᑦ ᐊᓐᓄᕌᑦᑎᐊᖅᓯᒪᓛᖑᓇᓱᓚᐅᖅᑐᑦ ᑲᓇᑕᒥ ᓄᓇᖃᖅᑳᖅᓯᒪᔪᑦ ᐅᑉᓗᖓᓂᒃ ᔫᓐ 21-ᒥ ᖃᒪᓂ’ᑐᐊᕐᒥ. ᐱᒡᒍᓴᐅᔾᔪᐊᖅᑐᓂᒃ ᑲᑎᖦᖢᒋᑦ ᑮᓇᐅᔭᑦ ᓵᓚᒃᓴᒐᒃᓴᑦ $550-ᒦᓚᐅᖅᑐᑦ ᐊᓐᓄᕌᑦᑎᐊᖅᓯᒪᓛᖑᔪᓂᒃ ᓄᑕᖅᑲᓂᒃ ᐃᓐᓇᕐᓄᑦ.